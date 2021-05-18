Julia Boas Named Director of Marketing at Roanoke Regional Partnership

Julia Boas has been named director of marketing for the Roanoke Regional Partnership. Boas has worked the last seven years as the director of events and events marketing at the Roanoke Outside Foundation, a non-profit created by the Roanoke Regional Partnership in 2013.

“Julia’s communications and marketing expertise has served the Roanoke Outside Foundation well, resulting in a high level of growth in the foundation’s events,” said John Hull, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership. “I am excited to continue working with Julia as she transfers her passion, energy and expertise toward marketing strategies aimed at attracting jobs, investment and new residents to the Roanoke Region of Virginia.”

Under her leadership, the Blue Ridge Marathon was built into an internationally recognized event with a $6.9 million economic impact to date and 10 to 15 percent increased participation every year (pre-COVID). GO Outside Festival became a national event, attracting top outdoor manufacturers and retailers, and growing in attendance from 15,000 to 40,000. Go Cross Cyclocross Race, in only three years, became a UCI event putting Roanoke on the international cycling map attracting professional athletes from around the world.