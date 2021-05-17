Exhibit Celebrates Work of Renowned Architect / Educator Leonard Currie

One goal of this exhibit is to highlight Currie’s work where he addressed the housing crisis for the working poor in Latin America. “As Virginia Tech aspires to be a global land-grant university, it’s a good time to highlight the ethos of international service that Currie brought with him to Blacksburg,” said Tatum.

“Being born and raised in El Salvador, I have seen the necessity of housing,” said Baron. “Growing up I volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, like Currie. I used to go and spend long days in the sun helping families build their homes. It’s a very challenging job, but it’s very rewarding, especially when you get to see and feel how grateful and happy people are to finally own a home.”

Currie was a pioneer in aided self-help housing and during its golden years, CINVA was a top institution that not only focused on this type of housing but also on education and research.

“As an engineering student, the research part of CINVA was particularly interesting to me, since new technologies were invented during this time, such as the CINVA-RAM,” said Baron. “The CINVA-RAM was a block-making machine that allowed the fast production of soil-cement blocks to build houses at an affordable cost. Up to this day, it is still used for aided self-help housing technologies.”

Tatum’s students played big roles in uncovering important items and information in the exhibit. Baron, an international student from El Salvador, began by cataloging the Currie slides, double fact-checking along the way for accuracy and translating any information that was written in Spanish to English.

“As my role progressed, I got the opportunity to help with the research for the Currie exhibit,” said Baron. “My area of focus was aided self-help housing, more specifically, in the CINVA project Currie worked on in Latin America, which led to me re-creating a 3D model of the CINVA Research Center using Rhinoceros 3D.

Buonforte’s work was key to the project as well. She catalogued and took inventory of the Currie slides and conducted research on Currie’s background, such as where he grew up, went to school, and the start of his professional life, which added in the information for the exhibit as well as for the Currie blog.

One challenge the team faced was deciphering Currie’s handwriting and abbreviations. “When reading articles about the people and places he photographed, we often serendipitously ran across clues for deciphering his notes,” said Tatum.

“Taking pictures is a form of journaling, just as writing is,” said Tatum. “They are a primary source of information. Collections that have been obscure for many years should be saved for the time that someone has an interest in researching and publishing them. Scholars of Latin America have thanked us for making these important pictures available.”

While this exhibit has an archive in Special Collections and University Archives, visitors can find the Leonard Currie exhibit in three places. There is a physical exhibition in the Art and Architecture Library. A WordPress site was created that expands on the physical exhibit with additional information including a bibliography. Visitors to the site hail from Columbia, Chile, Turkey, Spain, Ukraine, and France to name a few. Scholars of international development are studying the work Currie did with housing and are particularly interested in the Latin American photos from the 1950s and 60s. Lastly, Wen Ng, University Libraries’ digital collections, created a Leonard Currie section in Southwest Virginia Digital Archives virtual exhibit.

Leonard Currie is well-known to people who have been with Virginia Tech for a long time, and local history buffs are enjoying the historic photos. This exhibit brings him to life for younger generations and very likely provides a different perspective on his life to older generations.

Other University Libraries collaborators involved in this project are Cathryn Cooper, head of the Art and Architecture Library, who provided the exhibition space and the frames, and Scott Fralin, exhibits program manager and learning environments librarian, who printed the photos and labels. Additionally, professors Bert Rodriguez and Jack Davis, of the College of Architecture and Urban Studies, identified the significance of the collection and encouraged Tatum’s work.

“Currie’s story is beautiful and his work reflects that,” said Buonforte. “I am passionate about this project because I believe it is our due diligence to make Mr. Currie’s work accessible to the world. Not only was he a member of the Hokie Nation and deserves to have at least the Virginia Tech community know about his work, but also he helped many, and I think that in and of itself should be acknowledged.”

“Having someone like Currie at Virginia Tech is something that we, as a community, need to be proud of and pass on to future generations,” said Baron.

— by Elise Monsour Puckett