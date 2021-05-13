Carilion Trauma Team Joins Trauma Survivors in The Race to Rebuild

Carilion Trauma Services is teaming up with former trauma patients as part of the national Trauma Survivors Network (TSN) – a community of patients and survivors looking to connect with one another and rebuild their lives after a serious injury. The goal of TSN is to ensure the survivors of trauma have a stable recovery and can connect with others who share similar experiences.

To celebrate the network, more than 72 Carilion staff and trauma survivors are participating in TSN’s Race to Rebuild.

Race to Rebuild is a virtual 5K/10k/1 mile run/walk/cycle/roll event that anyone can join in the month of May (Trauma Survivors Month) to support trauma survivors and the incredible challenges they face every day. At 72 members, Team Carilion is the largest team participating in the nationwide event.

“Trauma Survivors Network is such an important resource for people in our community whose lives change after these major events,” said Arwen Quinn, trauma outreach coordinator for Carilion. “This program allows us extend patient support beyond the bedside as patients recover and navigate their new normal.”

While the race went virtual this year, Carilion’s team will be meeting on the Roanoke River Greenway on Saturday, May 15 at 1 p.m. to run/walk/cycle/roll together. If you are interested in joining the team, contact Arwen Quinn ([email protected]) to learn more.