Goodwill Community Career & Resource Fair This Saturday, May 15th

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys will be hosting a Community Career & Resource Fair on Saturday, May 15th from 11 am – 3 pm outside at the Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus located at 2502 Melrose Avenue, NW, Roanoke. The fair is in conjunction with the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke and Shiloh Baptist Church’s Fun Day at the Kiwanis Centennial Playground beside the Melrose Library located at the Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus.

Both events are free and open to the community. The Community Career & Resource Fair will be a great opportunity for individuals and families to discover what resources and job opportunities are available in the community. The Fun Day will provide fun-filled activities, food, and music for all ages.

“The Community Career & Resource Fair is an opportunity to bring together local businesses and individuals looking for a job as well as sharing local resources and services for individuals and their families,” states Zenith Barrett, Senior Director of Business & Community Engagement for Goodwill. “We are excited to be a resource for the Roanoke community alongside the Fun Day presented by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke and Shiloh Baptist Church.”

The events will follow COVID-19 safety protocols including social distancing, and face masks will be required for all attendees.

For more information on the events, click here. Individuals with questions about Goodwill services may contact (540) 581.0620 Option 1. Businesses interested in being a part of future job fairs, please contact Zenith Barrett at (540) 581.0620 ext. 1266 or [email protected].

Goodwill Job Seeker Services – Live Classes & Events

Click here for more information on Virtual Services. Virtual & Job Seeker Services are available to individuals throughout Goodwill Industries of the Valleys 35 county, 14 city service area.