Med School Moms Find Support in Each Other, Families, and School Community

Nerves are common on the first day of medical school. Will the curriculum be as tough as expected? What will my classmates be like? For two students at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (VTCSOM), their first day almost three years ago brought additional stress. They also were about to be new moms.

“My due date was right around the time school was starting. Some people told me I should defer a year, but I had waited so long to be here and I was so excited that it didn’t matter what anybody said. I just wanted to start medical school and be able to pursue what I wanted to do for my whole life,” said Jane Gay, now a third-year student at VTCSOM.

Gay’s new classmate, Rebecca King, was also pregnant that first day, but was much earlier on with no apparent baby bump. “I remember seeing Jane on our first day of orientation and she was visibly pregnant,” King said. “I went up to her and, I think she thought I was being rude, but I thought, I’m so excited. I’m not the only one.”

“I still remember when Rebecca came up to me. I had never met her before, so I had no idea that she was pregnant. And, I was scared out of my mind. To be completely honest, I felt really alone,” Gay said. “Then Rebecca told me she was pregnant too. The feeling of loneliness lifted, knowing that someone else was also going through it.”

Gay had her baby, Desmond, a couple of days later. She only missed the end of orientation week and was back the following Monday to start the first official week of studies with her class.