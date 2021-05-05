Ronald McDonald House Charities of SWVA Announces New Executive Director 

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia (RMHC of SWVA) is excited to announce that Shannon Boothe has been promoted Executive Director of the local nonprofit.

“Shannon has been instrumental in our success for many years now. Her experience and dedication to the Ronald McDonald House and our community make her perfect for this important position,” said Amanda Rucker, Co-Vice President Board of Directors for RMHC of SWVA.

Ms. Boothe joined the organization in April 1998 and quickly rose to House Operations Director. Over her 23 years with RMHC of SWVA, Boothe has been an integral part of the many successes and growths of the Ronald McDonald House, including overseeing the large renovation and addition to the House in 2006, assisting in the addition of a Family Room program at Carilion Clinic Children’s Hospital in 2007 and currently has been guiding the nonprofit through the COVID pandemic-devising reinstatement plans and working diligently to ensure the House operates at its very best as it prepares to open its doors to families and volunteers once again.

Ms. Boothe received a bachelor’s degree in Biology with a concentration in healthcare delivery from Roanoke College. She is involved in numerous local chambers.

RMHC of SWVA is celebrating its 37th Anniversary today and will be hosting its Annual Rock-A-Tee day on Friday, May 7th. If individuals are interested in supporting RMHC of SWVA, for a $10 donation they can Rock-A-Tee on Friday.