Southwest Virginia Ballet Presents Coppelia for FREE!

Coppelia, a full-length comedic ballet set in a European village in the late 1800’s is a story told through dance about a beautiful young girl, Swanilda; her fiancé, Franz; the mysterious doll-maker, Dr. Coppelius; and his life-sized, dancing doll, Coppelia. With a cast of 44 professionally trained dancers, beautiful costumes, sets, lighting and music, this lighthearted comedy, Coppelia is a sure hit for children of all ages.

What a season it has been! Remember the incredible collaboration with Blue Ridge PBS and many other local organizations to produce SVB’s The Nutcracker virtually in 2020 for many thousands to enjoy? PBS broadcast and streaming services provided viewing opportunities, highlighting our wonderful city to many thousands to watch safely in their homes, schools (over 24,000 students), senior living communities and hospital rooms. And now, thanks to generous donors, SWVB is producing a LIVE performance of Coppelia – a classical family favorite for FREE.

According to Carol Jessee, SVB Executive Director, “Southwest Virginia Ballet remains committed to making the performing arts experience available to all ages, from all walks of life – even during our most challenging times.” SVB company dancers and Board of Directors are delighted to have the opportunity to share the joy of a LIVE arts performance for FREE to our community.”

Pre-registration is required, and seating is limited – according to the Governor’s mandate at the time of the performance. Dancers will be wearing masks, and patrons are asked to wear masks until they are seated in their socially distanced “pod”. This will be the first full-length ballet performed at this venue.

Southwest Virginia Ballet is a regional, pre-professional youth ballet company, celebrating 30 years in the Roanoke Valley. Recognized locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally for excellence in classical dance, costuming, and instruction, Southwest Virginia Ballet continues to bring the joy of dance leaving audiences in awe of the amazing talent showcased by the youth of Southwest Virginia.