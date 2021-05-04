Iannello Joins Chorda Pharma as CEO

Serial entrepreneur and innovator Victor Iannello, Sc.D., has joined Roanoke-based Chorda Pharma as its CEO.

“Chorda Pharma is poised for significant growth in the coming months and years,” said Rick Carliss, Ph.D., founder of Chorda Pharma, “and it’s the right time to bring in someone like Dr. Iannello, who has considerable experience taking companies to the next level.”

Iannello has started several technology companies in the Roanoke region, including Synchrony Inc., acquired by Dresser-Rand in 2013 and now part of Johnson Controls. He also previously served as Chairman of the Carilion Medical Center Board of Directors, Co-Chairman of Valleys Innovation Council (now The Verge), and President of the Roanoke Regional Partnership.

“Chorda Pharma is among the most exciting health care start-ups in this region. I am impressed with all that Dr. Carliss has accomplished to date, and I look forward to helping him grow the company,” Dr. Iannello said. “It is gratifying to see the maturing of our innovation ecosystem and the growing cluster of startups in health sciences. As a graduate of the RAMP regional accelerator, Chorda epitomizes what is possible when we collaborate to leverage our regional assets.”

Chorda Pharma is an early-stage pharmaceuticals company that is developing a pipeline of opioid-free drugs to manage pain. The first drug to market will be a topical cream to treat chronic pain from arthritis, diabetic neuropathy, sports injuries, and other ailments. Chorda Pharma was started by Rick Carliss, Ph.D., who is Assistant Professor of Biology at Radford University. Chorda Pharma is based in Roanoke, Virginia.