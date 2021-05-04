 Blue Ridge Parkway Announces 2021 Pavement Preservation Work In Virginia

The National Park Service has announced that over 80 overlooks and parking areas and five picnic areas along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia will be resurfaced as part of the park’s pavement preservation program. The project begins this week and will continue throughout Summer and the early Fall.

The paving project will take place from Afton Gap at Milepost 0 to the Blue Ridge Music Center at Milepost 213. The contractor will start overlay paving work at the northernmost sections of the Parkway and proceed south, and individual sites will close only while work is occurring.

Work at each overlook is expected to last only a few days while the larger parking areas and picnic areas will last a bit longer.?The picnic areas that will be paved are at Humpback Rocks (Milepost 8.5), Peaks of Otter (Milepost 85.6), Smart View (Milepost 154.5), Rocky Knob (Milepost 169), and Groundhog Mountain (Milepost 188.8).