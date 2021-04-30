Antique and Classic Boat Society Holds Spring Workshop

The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society recently held their annual spring workshop at the homes of John and Beth Coffman, Mark and Jennifer Thompson and Alan and Jean Frederick. Each of these members showed the 30 members in attendance the status of their wooden boat projects and demonstrated useful skills related to restoring and building wooden boats. Shown above is a rare 1929 26 foot Chris Craft triple cockpit that Mark and Jennifer are restoring.

For further chapter information contact Chapter President Dave Olson at (540) 719-1216 or email: [email protected] .