Project Faith Volunteers to Serve HopeTree Family Services and Mountain Zoo

On Friday, April 30, students, faculty, staff, alumni and parent volunteers from Faith Christian School in Roanoke County will donate more than 2,000 volunteer hours serving Mill Mountain Zoo and HopeTree Family Services as part of Project Faith, the school’s annual service project and fundraiser.

Project Faith is a way to raise much-needed funds for financial aid and student and teacher resources. This is the 20th year of Project Faith. Faith Christian School’s Project Faith has donated over 51,000 volunteer hours to 51 organizations in the local community.

Mill Mountain Zoo was founded in 1952 and continues its mission to promote an appreciation and understanding of wildlife and preservation through quality exhibits and educational programs. Through a wide variety of programs, HopeTree Family Services carries out its mission to provide Christian residential, educational, and support services to at-risk children and youth and their families, and to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Faith Christian will serve Mill Mountain Zoo and HopeTree Family Services by painting, cleaning, landscaping, repairing, and organizing. These are projects the organizations simply would not be able to complete due to budget and personnel constraints.

“Project Faith is a way to raise much-needed funds for the school while instilling a love of community service in our children,” said Faith Christian School Head of School, Peter Baur. “Each year the students look forward to participating in this important event in the life of our school. It is our hope that our work on Project Faith day will be a huge blessing to these worthy organizations.”

Last year, Faith Christian School raised more than $150,000 in contributions that went toward operating expenses, teacher salaries, educational materials and financial aid.

Faith Christian School has been serving the community with Project Faith since 2002. The school is a multi-denominational, accredited, independent Christian Classical school, serving students in grades JK through 12. Visit them online at www.fcsvacom.