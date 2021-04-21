Virginia Furniture Market Plans 10 Million Dollar Plus Expansion In Franklin County

Virginia Furniture Market (VFM) has announced a significant investment to support continuing growth. The construction of a 120,000+ square foot Distribution Center will be located in the Virginia Market Place Commercial Center on Route 220 at the intersection of Route 220 and Wirtz Road.

This new facility will serve as Virginia Furniture Market’s regional distribution center, supporting its growing business as VFM continues to expand into all of Southwest and Central Virginia and beyond. In addition, this new facility will house VFM’s Corporate Headquarters.

“This new facility will support our efforts to provide customers with an exceptional experience when they shop with Virginia Furniture Market,” states owner Joel Shepherd, “not only in our stores, but through pick up, delivery and every way in which we serve our customers.”

VFM’s commitment to its local community will be strengthened with the addition of this new Distribution Center and Corporate Headquarters.

Virginia Furniture Market currently operates eight brick and mortar stores throughout Southwest and Central Virginia.