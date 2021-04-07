Keep Virginia Beautiful Kicks Off 2021 Green Grants Program

Applications open for 30 in 30 Green Grants to be awarded during June

Keep Virginia Beautiful (KVB) springs into action awarding thirty-five grants in thirty days during June for environmental improvement projects. The 30 in 30 Green Grants Program is open to businesses, schools, counties, towns and service organizations looking to make a positive environmental impact in their communities.

“Our Green Grants Program is an opportunity for everyone,” said Mike Baum, executive director of Keep Virginia Beautiful. “We consider grants ranging from restaurants that want to start their own backyard gardens, to libraries that want to introduce programs to teach kids about recycling, to nonprofits that need fluorescent vests to ensure safer community clean-ups. We’ve provided these types of grants for the last decade and we’re really excited about the impact they’ve had on communities and the environment.”

Awards will be announced via social media and the KVB website each day during the month of June. Because 2020 was a year that brought the national spotlight to diversity, equity, and inclusion, a special focus of this year’s Green Grants will add five additional grant awards specifically to diverse groups and underserved populations. This will raise the grant award commitment to 35 grants in 30 days. KVB appreciates the generous support of this year’s sponsors: Altria, Coca-Cola, WestRock, and Keep America Beautiful.

Keep Virginia Beautiful has granted over $254,000 to 320 different projects across the commonwealth through this program since 2011. Applicants and past winners are encouraged to share their stories on social media using the hashtag #GreenGrants