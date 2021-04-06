Study Reveals Virginia Is State With 4th Most Coronavirus Restrictions

Coronavirus Restrictions in Virginia (1=Fewest, 25=Avg.):
- 18th – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public
- 33rd – Workplace Temperature Screening
- 19th – State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants
- 38th – Large Gatherings Restrictions
- 27th – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses
- 29th – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars
In order to determine the states with the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 13 key metrics. Their data set ranges from whether restaurants are open to whether the state has required face masks in public and workplace temperature screenings.
Main Findings
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Delta in Overall Rank vs. March 2, 2021
|1
|Iowa
|95.97
|0
|2
|Florida
|90.70
|6
|3
|Wyoming
|90.16
|21
|4
|South Dakota
|89.15
|1
|5
|Texas
|88.37
|28
|6
|Alaska
|87.83
|0
|7
|South Carolina
|87.02
|-5
|8
|Mississippi
|85.66
|13
|8
|Oklahoma
|85.66
|-5
|10
|Montana
|84.11
|0
|11
|Idaho
|82.95
|-7
|12
|Missouri
|82.17
|0
|13
|Arkansas
|81.78
|0
|14
|Nebraska
|81.01
|1
|15
|Arizona
|80.85
|10
|16
|Tennessee
|80.62
|-7
|17
|North Dakota
|80.27
|-6
|18
|Utah
|79.50
|-11
|19
|Wisconsin
|78.92
|-5
|20
|West Virginia
|76.47
|6
|21
|Alabama
|74.03
|-5
|22
|New Hampshire
|70.16
|0
|23
|Indiana
|68.53
|-3
|24
|Georgia
|68.22
|-7
|25
|Kansas
|68.06
|-7
|26
|Maryland
|56.43
|1
|27
|Louisiana
|47.36
|-8
|28
|North Carolina
|47.13
|17
|29
|Ohio
|46.94
|-6
|30
|Nevada
|46.43
|-1
|31
|Kentucky
|45.97
|-3
|32
|Colorado
|44.96
|11
|33
|New Mexico
|41.32
|11
|34
|Illinois
|40.19
|-4
|35
|Oregon
|39.77
|0
|36
|Pennsylvania
|39.46
|-4
|37
|Hawaii
|37.29
|11
|38
|Massachusetts
|36.28
|8
|39
|Michigan
|35.89
|-8
|40
|Minnesota
|35.74
|-6
|41
|New Jersey
|35.00
|-5
|42
|Rhode Island
|33.02
|-4
|43
|Connecticut
|32.02
|-2
|43
|Maine
|32.02
|-3
|45
|California
|31.86
|2
|46
|New York
|31.24
|-7
|46
|Washington
|31.24
|-4
|48
|Virginia
|28.92
|3
|49
|Delaware
|28.57
|-12
|50
|District of Columbia
|20.00
|-1
|51
|Vermont
|18.84
|-1
Overtime Changes to State Social Distancing Measures
|State
|Overall Rank, as of April 6, 2021
|Overall Rank, as of March 2, 2021
|Overall Rank, as of January 26, 2021
|Overall Rank, as of October 6, 2020
|Iowa
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Florida
|2
|8
|5
|11
|Wyoming
|3
|24
|16
|7
|South Dakota
|4
|5
|2
|1
|Texas
|5
|33
|28
|35
|Alaska
|6
|6
|9
|12
|South Carolina
|7
|2
|10
|19
|Mississippi
|8
|21
|21
|22
|Oklahoma
|8
|3
|1
|4
|Montana
|10
|10
|13
|28
|Idaho
|11
|4
|14
|2
|Missouri
|12
|12
|7
|8
|Arkansas
|13
|13
|4
|10
|Nebraska
|14
|15
|17
|21
|Arizona
|15
|25
|30
|45
|Tennessee
|16
|9
|19
|18
|North Dakota
|17
|11
|14
|9
|Utah
|18
|7
|6
|3
|Wisconsin
|19
|14
|8
|6
|West Virginia
|20
|26
|25
|27
|Alabama
|21
|16
|12
|14
|New Hampshire
|22
|22
|23
|26
|Indiana
|23
|20
|20
|15
|Georgia
|24
|17
|18
|13
|Kansas
|25
|18
|11
|17
|Maryland
|26
|27
|24
|24
|Louisiana
|27
|19
|22
|25
|North Carolina
|28
|45
|44
|33
|Ohio
|29
|23
|31
|16
|Nevada
|30
|29
|27
|20
|Kentucky
|31
|28
|26
|37
|Colorado
|32
|43
|38
|46
|New Mexico
|33
|44
|47
|34
|Illinois
|34
|30
|42
|23
|Oregon
|35
|35
|37
|44
|Pennsylvania
|36
|32
|35
|42
|Hawaii
|37
|48
|43
|51
|Massachusetts
|38
|46
|49
|49
|Michigan
|39
|31
|29
|30
|Minnesota
|40
|34
|32
|32
|New Jersey
|41
|36
|34
|47
|Rhode Island
|42
|38
|36
|29
|Connecticut
|43
|41
|41
|39
|Maine
|43
|40
|40
|48
|California
|45
|47
|51
|50
|New York
|46
|39
|39
|38
|Washington
|46
|42
|46
|36
|Virginia
|48
|51
|50
|40
|Delaware
|49
|37
|33
|31
|District of Columbia
|50
|49
|48
|43
|Vermont
|51
|50
|45
|41
Note: As the situation with the coronavirus pandemic has evolved, we have updated the methodology of this report to reflect the actions easing social distancing measures the most at the time of publication.
COVID-19 Death Rate vs Restrictions
|State
|Fewest Restrictions Ranking
|COVID19 Death Rate Ranking
|Category
|GA
|24
|45
|Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|AL
|21
|43
|Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|KS
|25
|31
|Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|AZ
|15
|25
|Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|OH
|29
|17
|Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|RI
|42
|39
|Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|DE
|49
|41
|Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|SC
|7
|28
|Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|CA
|45
|40
|Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|MA
|38
|47
|Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|NV
|30
|29
|Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|FL
|2
|44
|Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|NM
|33
|26
|Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|MS
|8
|30
|Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|NC
|28
|20
|Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|NJ
|41
|48
|Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|MO
|12
|19
|Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|PA
|36
|33
|Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|OK
|8
|6
|Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|NY
|46
|49
|Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|AR
|13
|36
|Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|IA
|1
|50
|Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|CT
|43
|23
|Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|IN
|23
|16
|Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|TX
|5
|42
|Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|TN
|16
|24
|Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|KY
|31
|37
|Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|LA
|27
|34
|Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|MD
|26
|35
|Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|DC
|50
|38
|Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|WV
|20
|51
|Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|WY
|3
|13
|Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|NH
|22
|14
|Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|IL
|34
|21
|Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|OR
|35
|5
|Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|MI
|39
|22
|Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|WA
|46
|12
|Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|SD
|4
|7
|Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|NE
|14
|3
|Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|MT
|10
|46
|Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|WI
|19
|27
|Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|VA
|48
|32
|Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
|ID
|11
|10
|Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|CO
|32
|8
|Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|UT
|18
|18
|Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|MN
|40
|15
|Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|AK
|6
|1
|Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|ME
|43
|9
|Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|VT
|51
|11
|Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|ND
|17
|1
|Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
|HI
|37
|4
|Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
Unemployment Ranking vs Restrictions Ranking
|State
|Fewest Restrictions Ranking
|Unemployment Ranking
|Category
|DE
|49
|32
|Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|NE
|14
|4
|Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|VT
|51
|1
|Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|WY
|3
|31
|Few restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|SD
|4
|3
|Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|IA
|1
|9
|Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|UT
|18
|5
|Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|KS
|25
|9
|Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|AL
|21
|6
|Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|NH
|22
|1
|Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|AR
|13
|22
|Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|IN
|23
|12
|Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|ND
|17
|22
|Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|ID
|11
|7
|Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|MT
|10
|14
|Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|MN
|40
|9
|Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|SC
|7
|21
|Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|ME
|43
|25
|Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|VA
|48
|24
|Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|OH
|29
|25
|Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|OK
|8
|19
|Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|WI
|19
|13
|Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|GA
|24
|7
|Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|KY
|31
|16
|Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|FL
|2
|16
|Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|MO
|12
|16
|Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|MS
|8
|28
|Few restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|AK
|6
|37
|Few restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|MD
|26
|28
|Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|NC
|28
|25
|Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|OR
|35
|32
|Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|WV
|20
|35
|Few restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|TN
|16
|14
|Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|PA
|36
|44
|Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|LA
|27
|37
|Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|MA
|38
|39
|Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|TX
|5
|40
|Few restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|WA
|46
|30
|Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|AZ
|15
|36
|Few restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|MI
|39
|19
|Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
|NJ
|41
|44
|Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|CT
|43
|49
|Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|IL
|34
|42
|Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|DC
|50
|41
|Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|NM
|33
|47
|Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|RI
|42
|43
|Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|NY
|46
|51
|Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|CO
|32
|34
|Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|CA
|45
|48
|Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|HI
|37
|49
|Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
|NV
|30
|44
|Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate