Study Reveals Virginia Is State With 4th Most Coronavirus Restrictions

0

The U.S. is making considerable progress with the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, and as a result states have been rolling back restrictions on business and gatherings. We still have months to go before we can achieve a full reopening across the U.S., but certain states are removing restrictions faster than others.

Coronavirus Restrictions in Virginia (1=Fewest, 25=Avg.):

  • 18th – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public
  • 33rd – Workplace Temperature Screening
  • 19th – State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants
  • 38th – Large Gatherings Restrictions
  • 27th – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses
  • 29th – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on April 5, 2021.

In order to determine the states with the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 13 key metrics. Their data set ranges from whether restaurants are open to whether the state has required face masks in public and workplace temperature screenings. Read on for the state ranking, additional insight from a panel of experts and a full description of our methodology.

Main Findings

115151
Overall Rank  State Total Score  Delta in Overall Rank vs. March 2, 2021 
1 Iowa 95.97 0
2 Florida 90.70 6
3 Wyoming 90.16 21
4 South Dakota 89.15 1
5 Texas 88.37 28
6 Alaska 87.83 0
7 South Carolina 87.02 -5
8 Mississippi 85.66 13
8 Oklahoma 85.66 -5
10 Montana 84.11 0
11 Idaho 82.95 -7
12 Missouri 82.17 0
13 Arkansas 81.78 0
14 Nebraska 81.01 1
15 Arizona 80.85 10
16 Tennessee 80.62 -7
17 North Dakota 80.27 -6
18 Utah 79.50 -11
19 Wisconsin 78.92 -5
20 West Virginia 76.47 6
21 Alabama 74.03 -5
22 New Hampshire 70.16 0
23 Indiana 68.53 -3
24 Georgia 68.22 -7
25 Kansas 68.06 -7
26 Maryland 56.43 1
27 Louisiana 47.36 -8
28 North Carolina 47.13 17
29 Ohio 46.94 -6
30 Nevada 46.43 -1
31 Kentucky 45.97 -3
32 Colorado 44.96 11
33 New Mexico 41.32 11
34 Illinois 40.19 -4
35 Oregon 39.77 0
36 Pennsylvania 39.46 -4
37 Hawaii 37.29 11
38 Massachusetts 36.28 8
39 Michigan 35.89 -8
40 Minnesota 35.74 -6
41 New Jersey 35.00 -5
42 Rhode Island 33.02 -4
43 Connecticut 32.02 -2
43 Maine 32.02 -3
45 California 31.86 2
46 New York 31.24 -7
46 Washington 31.24 -4
48 Virginia 28.92 3
49 Delaware 28.57 -12
50 District of Columbia 20.00 -1
51 Vermont 18.84 -1

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, April 5, 2021.

115151

Overtime Changes to State Social Distancing Measures

State Overall Rank, as of April 6, 2021  Overall Rank, as of March 2, 2021  Overall Rank, as of January 26, 2021  Overall Rank, as of October 6, 2020 
Iowa 1 1 3 5
Florida 2 8 5 11
Wyoming 3 24 16 7
South Dakota 4 5 2 1
Texas 5 33 28 35
Alaska 6 6 9 12
South Carolina 7 2 10 19
Mississippi 8 21 21 22
Oklahoma 8 3 1 4
Montana 10 10 13 28
Idaho 11 4 14 2
Missouri 12 12 7 8
Arkansas 13 13 4 10
Nebraska 14 15 17 21
Arizona 15 25 30 45
Tennessee 16 9 19 18
North Dakota 17 11 14 9
Utah 18 7 6 3
Wisconsin 19 14 8 6
West Virginia 20 26 25 27
Alabama 21 16 12 14
New Hampshire 22 22 23 26
Indiana 23 20 20 15
Georgia 24 17 18 13
Kansas 25 18 11 17
Maryland 26 27 24 24
Louisiana 27 19 22 25
North Carolina 28 45 44 33
Ohio 29 23 31 16
Nevada 30 29 27 20
Kentucky 31 28 26 37
Colorado 32 43 38 46
New Mexico 33 44 47 34
Illinois 34 30 42 23
Oregon 35 35 37 44
Pennsylvania 36 32 35 42
Hawaii 37 48 43 51
Massachusetts 38 46 49 49
Michigan 39 31 29 30
Minnesota 40 34 32 32
New Jersey 41 36 34 47
Rhode Island 42 38 36 29
Connecticut 43 41 41 39
Maine 43 40 40 48
California 45 47 51 50
New York 46 39 39 38
Washington 46 42 46 36
Virginia 48 51 50 40
Delaware 49 37 33 31
District of Columbia 50 49 48 43
Vermont 51 50 45 41

Note: As the situation with the coronavirus pandemic has evolved, we have updated the methodology of this report to reflect the actions easing social distancing measures the most at the time of publication.

COVID-19 Death Rate vs Restrictions

State Fewest Restrictions Ranking COVID19 Death Rate Ranking Category
GA 24 45 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
AL 21 43 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
KS 25 31 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
AZ 15 25 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
OH 29 17 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
RI 42 39 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
DE 49 41 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
SC 7 28 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
CA 45 40 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
MA 38 47 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
NV 30 29 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
FL 2 44 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
NM 33 26 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
MS 8 30 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
NC 28 20 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
NJ 41 48 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
MO 12 19 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
PA 36 33 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
OK 8 6 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
NY 46 49 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
AR 13 36 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
IA 1 50 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
CT 43 23 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
IN 23 16 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
TX 5 42 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
TN 16 24 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
KY 31 37 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
LA 27 34 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
MD 26 35 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
DC 50 38 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
WV 20 51 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
WY 3 13 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
NH 22 14 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
IL 34 21 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
OR 35 5 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
MI 39 22 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
WA 46 12 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
SD 4 7 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
NE 14 3 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
MT 10 46 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
WI 19 27 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
VA 48 32 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
ID 11 10 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
CO 32 8 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
UT 18 18 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
MN 40 15 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
AK 6 1 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
ME 43 9 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
VT 51 11 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
ND 17 1 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
HI 37 4 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
Note: Rank 1 on the “COVID19 Death Rate Ranking” means fewest deaths and Rank 1 on “Fewest Restrictions Ranking” means the fewest restrictions in place.

Unemployment Ranking vs Restrictions Ranking

State Fewest Restrictions Ranking Unemployment Ranking Category
DE 49 32 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
NE 14 4 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
VT 51 1 Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
WY 3 31 Few restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
SD 4 3 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
IA 1 9 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
UT 18 5 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
KS 25 9 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
AL 21 6 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
NH 22 1 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
AR 13 22 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
IN 23 12 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
ND 17 22 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
ID 11 7 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
MT 10 14 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
MN 40 9 Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
SC 7 21 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
ME 43 25 Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
VA 48 24 Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
OH 29 25 Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
OK 8 19 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
WI 19 13 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
GA 24 7 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
KY 31 16 Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
FL 2 16 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
MO 12 16 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
MS 8 28 Few restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
AK 6 37 Few restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
MD 26 28 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
NC 28 25 Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
OR 35 32 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
WV 20 35 Few restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
TN 16 14 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
PA 36 44 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
LA 27 37 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
MA 38 39 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
TX 5 40 Few restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
WA 46 30 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
AZ 15 36 Few restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
MI 39 19 Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
NJ 41 44 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
CT 43 49 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
IL 34 42 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
DC 50 41 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
NM 33 47 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
RI 42 43 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
NY 46 51 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
CO 32 34 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
CA 45 48 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
HI 37 49 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
NV 30 44 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate