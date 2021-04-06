Study Reveals Virginia Is State With 4th Most Coronavirus Restrictions

The U.S. is making considerable progress with the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, and as a result states have been rolling back restrictions on business and gatherings. We still have months to go before we can achieve a full reopening across the U.S., but certain states are removing restrictions faster than others.

Coronavirus Restrictions in Virginia (1=Fewest , 25=Avg.): 18 th – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public

– Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public 33 rd – Workplace Temperature Screening

– Workplace Temperature Screening 19 th – State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants

– State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants 38 th – Large Gatherings Restrictions

– Large Gatherings Restrictions 27 th – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses

– Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses 29th – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on April 5, 2021.