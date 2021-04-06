City Announces 2021 Neighborhood Partnership Awards Winners

At the April 5, 2021 City Council meeting, City officials recognized the winners of the 2021 Neighborhood Partnership Awards Program, honoring the outstanding contributions, excellence, and accomplishments achieved by neighborhood organizations and civic individuals who have partnered with City departments, schools, nonprofits, businesses, institutions, and others. Nominees were evaluated on their ability to:
- Make physical and/or social improvements to our neighborhoods,
- Connect neighbors and/or neighborhoods with one another, and/or
- Build the capacity of their neighborhood organization to better serve our community.
The following is a list of awards and their winners:
Neighborhood City Partnership Award: Tonya Pickett
Neighborhood Community Partnership Award: The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke
Neighborhood Improvement Award: The Southeast Plawkers
Neighborhood Youth Volunteer Award: Lynessa Yi
Neighborhood Communications Award: The Facebook Group: “Roanoke Moms Survive Corona”
Neighborhood Unsung Hero Award: Kat Pascal and Jimmy Delgado
Neighborhood All-Star Award: Humble Hustle
Neighborhood Outstanding Volunteer Leadership Award: Jordan Bell
Neighborhood Arts Award: The Urban Arts Project
To read about each of these award winners and their work, click this link.
For more information about the Neighborhood Partnership Awards Program, click here or contact the Office of Community Engagement at [email protected]..