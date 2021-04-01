The Little Gallery to Host 2nd Annual Plein Air Event

The Little Gallery will host the 2nd Plein Air Roanoke from May 17 to May 22, 2021. The event provides a wonderful opportunity to paint or watch some of the best painters from across the country paint Roanoke and the Blue Ridge Landscape.

For six days artists will paint picturesque scenes throughout Roanoke City and County. This is a unique opportunity to observe the talent and techniques behind the Plein Air tradition and to observe artists as they paint on location.

On May 20th, 6 P.M., patrons are invited to join The Little Gallery for a cocktail reception. This event is for both artists and visitors.

This year the event kicks off with nationally recognized Plein Air artist, Mary Garrish giving a workshop, on Sunday, May 16th and Monday, May 17th. She will also be judging the plein air event on Friday, May 21st, followed by The Gala at 6 PM.