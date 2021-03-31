Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Foundation Scholarships Available For Graduating Seniors In Trade Programs

New this year, the scholarship may be used for reimbursement of tools, uniforms, certifications, licenses and more.

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 award year. Students graduation from a Roanoke County or Salem City high school are eligible to apply for one of two, $2,000 scholarships. New this year, the scholarship may be used for reimbursement of tools, uniforms, certifications, licenses and more.

In alignment with the Foundation’s mission to develop and improve career opportunities of high school students and satisfy workforce needs of the region by developing skilled employees within our communities, preference will be given to students who have applied to a trade or technical school. All applicants must exhibit citizenship, ambition, and good work ethics, which should be illustrated in the required letters of recommendation.

Per the Foundation’s website, “It is hoped with the support of these $2,000 scholarships, it will encourage our young citizens to remain in the local area to fill the void many employers experience.” Some of the jobs available locally include auto mechanics and technicians, HVAC specialists, construction workers, medical technicians, graphic designers, nurses, computer technicians, brick masons, welders, clerical workers (including customer service data entry clerks), warehouse and inventory control workers.

Scholarship applications and complete eligibility guidelines can be obtained directly from the Foundation’s website: s-rcchamber.org/foundation. All applications must be mailed or delivered in person to the Chamber office at 611 E Main St, Salem, VA, no later than Monday, April 5, 2021, at 4:00PM. Scholarships will be awarded at the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber Annual Awards Breakfast at the Salem Civic Center on April 28, 2021.