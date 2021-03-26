SCOTT DREYER: If It’s Happening in Canada . . .

In the alarming, bizarre aftermath of our November elections, a friend of mine with a doctorate degree outlined many parallels between coups and government take-overs she had observed or heard about in Latin American and attacks against our own freedoms here in the US.

Fluent in Spanish, my friend has decades’ of experience hearing such stories first-hand and I believe she is a credible source. Tragically, in the few weeks since her interview and warnings were published last fall, attacks on our liberties and censorship here in the US have ramped up to levels we have never seen in our lifetimes.

North of our border, we are seeing alarming attacks as well. A Canadian pastor was jailed for violating Covid restrictions. (1) The Canadian government seems set to expand “right to death laws” which many warn will open the door to killing mentally disabled people. (2) (During Hitler’s reign of terror, some of the first victims the Nazis killed were the mentally ill. The Nazi propagandists labeled them “a burden to society.”)

Keep in mind: these are not happening in faraway North Korea or some other distant dictatorship. They are happening just next door, in Canada, a wealthy, western democracy that is historically, linguistically, and culturally very similar to the US.

The brilliant George Orwell, in his novel 1984 which he wrote over 70 years ago, predicted a situation he dubbed thoughtcrime. To commit a thoughtcrime, you do not have to actually do anything or break any law. In 1984, there were no laws. You simply had to hold a private thought that Big Brother and his dictatorship disagreed with, and you were arrested by the Thought Police, usually never to be seen again.

Now, have you heard about the Toronto dad who lost his job and is being investigated by the police, all because of a request he made at a school board meeting?

Jody Maillet, a part-time university professor, has his children attending Catholic schools. On March 4, he spoke to the Toronto Catholic District School Board at the regular meeting of the “Student Achievement and Well-Being Catholic Education Human Resources” committee.

As a tuition-paying father at a private, Catholic school, he asked that the rainbow flag not be flown over the school. Notice, he did not refer to public schools or other public places. Unlike the US flag which has widely been desecrated and maligned by many on the Left for years, Maillet did not call for the rainbow flag to be desecrated. He simply made a request that it not be flown over the Catholic school where he was enrolling his children. You can read more of his remarks–directly quoting the Catholic catechism–in sources 3 and 4 below.

He continued:

“The words of Jesus in Matthew chapter 18 verse 6 is a reminder for each one of us: ‘If anyone of you put a stumbling block before one of these little ones who believe in me, it would be better for you if a great millstone were fastened around your neck and you were drowned in the depths of the sea.’”

I am no Bible scholar, but that is actually a well-known passage from the scriptures. All interpretations I am aware of take it as a warning to adults, not to say or do anything that would harm a child or cause him or her to lose faith in God.

Almost immediately, Maillet was bullied and attacked on social media. Someone reported his comments to the police, who are investigating him for a possible “hate crime.” Others–evidently driven by their desire to destroy his livelihood–told his employer of his effrontery of sharing his concerns with the school board.

Contrast this in your mind. Maillet is investigated for a “hate crime” by expressing his concerns to his school board. Meanwhile, the US had crowds last summer on looting, arson, and killing sprees, which some in the media excused as “mostly peaceful.” Then Sen. Kamala Harris helped raise bail to keep the culprits out of jail, and now she sits in the Vice President’s office.

One of the most disturbing and outrageous parts of this story, however, is how some have twisted Maillet’s words to accuse him of making “death threats.” Toronto City Councilor Kristyn Wong-Tam went to Twitter and accused Maillet of claiming some people “should be killed by drowning.” No one can read minds or know true motives, but such outrageous, irresponsible claims either represent a complete biblical illiteracy or else a dishonest willingness to misquote someone. There is nothing in Jesus’ “millstone” warning remotely related to a death threat.

Is this story a surprise to you? If so, that is understandable, considering Youtube has permanently censored Lifesite News from its platform that carries that and other such news stories.

Again, these attacks on free speech and free exercise are not taking place in despotic North Korea, but in Canada. Many civil libertarians are concerned about the euphemistically-named “Equality Act” here in the US that many believe is designed to bring such attacks here to the US. Virginia’s two US senators boast being sponsors of the “Equality Act.”

With Orwellian irony, Sen. Warner is the richest member of the US Senate, a group long dubbed “the world’s most exclusive club.” Estimates of his wealth range from $90-300 million. Sen. Kaine for 28 years chose to live on Confederate Avenue in Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy.

I ask you: who is really practicing inequality?

– Scott Dreyer

