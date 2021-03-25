Roanoke City Hires Neighborhood Services Coordinator

The Office of Community Engagement announces that Josh Johnson will fill the position of Neighborhood Services Coordinator, effective March 25, 2021. His selection was the result of an extensive search that resulted in 32 applicants for the position. Josh was one of six candidates interviewed by a panel that included members of the Roanoke Neighborhood Advocates (RNA), and staff from the departments of Human Resources, and Planning, Building, and Development, as well as the Community Engagement Office.

Prior to his selection for this position, Josh worked in the Roanoke Police Department for nine years. During that time, he filled a variety of positions including assignments to Patrol, the Community Resource Team, as a Community Resource Officer, as a Crime Prevention Specialist and, most recently, as a Patrol Sergeant.

Josh has been actively involved with Roanoke’s neighborhoods through his role as a Community Resource Officer. He worked tirelessly with the Lea Youth Outdoor Basketball League to develop positive relationships with teenagers who participated. He also spent time in after-school mentoring programs, making connections with youth by helping with homework and other activities through TAP Headstart, the Star City Reads program, Senior Sidekicks, Homework Helpers, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. In 2015, the RNA recognized Josh with the Neighborhood-Community Partnership Award.

He also served on several local boards and panels including the Lea Youth Outdoor Basketball League (Vice President), Southwest Regional Crime Prevention Association (Vice President), the Task Force to Reduce Gun Violence, the Roanoke Area Youth Substance Coalition, the Roanoke Prevention Alliance, the Blue Ridge Partnership for Workplace Violence Prevention, the Refugee Dialogue Panel, and Plan Roanoke 2040.

Josh is a resident of the City of Roanoke, where he lives with his wife Jackie, and daughters Tully and Nella. He is the president of his Neighborhood Watch group, and actively volunteers his time supporting other Neighborhood Watch group activities.