Blue Hills Village Shopping Center Pad Site Sells

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer is pleased to announce the sale of outparcel land adjacent to Blue Hills Village, located at 3641 Blue Hills Village Drive in Roanoke, Virginia.

Rocky Mount Realty, LLC purchased the 1.5-acre pad site from The National Bank of Blacksburg for $525,000 and plans to develop two freestanding locations for national retailers, Tropical Smoothie and Chipotle. Construction is scheduled to begin mid-summer 2021.

Jessica A. Johnson, CCIM of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.