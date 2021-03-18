Ronald MacDonald House “Drafts” NFL-Prospect as New Ambassador

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia (RMHC of SWVA) has announced a new partnership with Virginia Tech Offensive Tackle and NFL-prospect, Christian Darrisaw.

Darrisaw has built a noteworthy football career as an Offensive Lineman at Virginia Tech. As a freshman, Darrisaw earned ESPN Freshman Midseason All-American honors and secured a place on the 247 Sports Freshman All-American Team. In 2019, he was named to the Athlon Sports Second Team All-ACC as well as the Phil Steele Third Team All-ACC. He earned First Team All-ACC honors in 2020 and just before Christmas, declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Christian Darrisaw is projected by many to be a first-round Draft pick.

Darrisaw’s successes on the field are complemented by his desire to make a positive impact on the greater community. Darrisaw’s marketing representative, Terence Tarrer, reached out to RMHC of SWVA to facilitate this new partnership with the nonprofit. Tarrer states, “Christian is a true Hokie at heart and it’s very important to give back to the Hokie Community and [he] wants to be a part of something that helps those going through a tragedy on a ongoing basis.”

RMHC of SWVA is privileged to team up with Darrisaw as an ambassador to increase awareness and understanding of the local nonprofit. Together, RMHC of SWVA and Darrisaw will continue to further the mission of keeping families close to each other and to the care they need.