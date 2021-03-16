Roanoke City Council Adopts Changes to City Parking Code

PARK Roanoke wishes to bring attention to the fact that there have been recent changes to the City Code of Roanoke-Parking. These changes were adopted by Roanoke City Council on March 15, 2021, and go into effect on April 1, 2021.

Sec. 20-67. – Parking on streets and highways generally.

Currently Reads:

(g)No person shall permit a vehicle or motorcycle under the person’s control to be parked for a time period longer than that specified on regulatory traffic signs without either: (1) moving the vehicle a minimum of five hundred (500) feet from the parking space or zone, or (2) vacating the original parking space or zone for ten (10) minutes.

Changing To:

(g)It is not permitted to park any vehicle or motorcycle in any restricted or prohibited parking area for a period of spell in excess of the maximum time shown for the parking area as indicated on sign posted on the street where the parking area is located. No person shall permit a vehicle or motorcycle under the person’s control to be parked for a time period longer than that specified on regulatory traffic signs without: (1) moving the vehicle a minimum of five hundred (500) feet from the parking space originally occupied, and (2) vacating the original parking space for a minimum of two (2) hours.

Sec. 20-91. – Appeal of parking violations.

Currently Reads:

Any person issued a parking citation for any violation under this article, may appeal such citation, by filing an administrative appeal with the city manager or personnel serving under contract with the city, or by initiating an appeal with the general district court, such appeal to be initiated through the city department designated by the city manager or personnel serving under contract with the city, no later than sixty (60) days from the issuance of such citation.

Changing To:

Sec. 20-91. Appeal of parking violations.

Any person issued a parking citation for any violation under this article, may appeal such citation, by filing an administrative appeal with the City Manager or personnel serving under contract with the city, such appeal to be initiated through the city department designated by the City Manager or personnel serving under contract with the city, no later than ten (10) days from the issuance of such citation. If the original appeal is denied by the City Manager or personnel serving under contract with the city, any person issued a parking citation may request an appeal with the General District Court up to the thirtieth (30) day from the date of the original citation being issued. Such appeal to be initiated through the city department designated by the City Manager or personnel serving under contract with the city.