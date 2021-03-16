Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center to Open Early October

Extensive renovations are underway, both inside and outside Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County. Officially known as the Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center, the building is planned to be completed in August 2021, with an official opening in early October.
“We cannot wait to open our doors this fall,” said Dr. Donald Kees, interim chair of Pediatrics for Carilion. “This facility signals a shift in access to care, offering a central access point for pediatric specialty services in our region.”
The building will be home to Carilion Children’s outpatient specialty practices. It is designed to make it easier for patients and their families, many of whom see more than one specialist, to access expert care. Acting as a one-stop shop, the Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center will bring world-class pediatric services under one roof.
The facility will feature:
- More than 77,000 square feet on two floors
- 14 pediatric specialties
- Pediatric physical, occupational, and speech therapies
- Child Life Specialists
- Imaging and laboratory services
- Telemedicine
- 120 exam rooms and multiple consult rooms
- 700 parking spaces and a covered entrance with guest services support
- Pediatric and adult dentistry
Carilion’s Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) practice, both adult and children, will have an adjacent location accessible from inside Tanglewood Mall.
“In all this excitement, the goal remains the same,” said Dr. Kees. “We’re here to provide specialized care, close to home, for the children in our region.”