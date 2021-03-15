VA Tech Data and Decision Sciences Building Construction Underway

The first building of Virginia Tech’s Global Business and Analytics Complex at Virginia Tech is coming to life.

Construction has begun at the corner of West Campus Drive and Perry Street for the Data and Decision Sciences Building, one of four that will comprise the complex that is frequently referred to as GBAC for short.

The approximately 115,000-gross-square-feet Data and Decision Sciences Building will house faculty and classes from multiple colleges, including the College of Engineering, the College of Science, and the Pamplin College of Business. Its function is to bring together under one roof computer science, engineering, and data-related disciplines to provide opportunities for students, faculty, alumni, and even industry leaders to work side-by-side to address some of the world’s significant data challenges.

On March 12, the university hosted a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the new five-story Hokie stone-clad structure. https://video.vt.edu/media/t/1_1uw2rcfl