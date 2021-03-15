SML Regional Chamber Releases 2021 Smith Mountain Lake Visitor Guide

Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce officials unveiled the 2021 version of the Smith Mountain Lake Newcomer and Visitor Guide, a comprehensive publication used year-round to promote business and tourism.

“This beautiful, full-color magazine offers the most extensive information on Smith Mountain Lake out there,” said SMLRCC Interim Executive Cheryl Ward during a presentation on March 11 at the SML YMCA that also honored the organization’s annual award winners. “The guide is an indispensable resource for those living at and visiting Smith Mountain Lake.”

The 100-page, full-color glossy magazine is free and showcases the best of on-water and off-water activities, recreation opportunities, dining, shopping, accommodations, events, real estate and lifestyle. In addition, it includes a comprehensive business directory and a pull-out map.

“With its engaging fold-out cover and stunning photography, we’re confident readers will be impressed with this publication,” said Denise Koff, Vice President of Client Services for LeisureMedia 360, which produced the magazine. “But Leisure’s mission is not just to produce a pretty guide, but a guide that works by increasing tourism and making an economic impact on the Smith Mountain Lake region.”

Koff noted a recent study by Destination Analysts, an independent travel research firm, that revealed 84 percent of Americans are planning on traveling in 2021, and 67 percent plan to do so in May, June or July.

“And we know that outdoor recreation and rural destinations are the number one interest this year so we expect the guide – and it’s online counterpart – to be in great demand,” she said.

Locally, copies are available at the Smith Mountain Lake Visitor Center at Bridgewater Plaza. To read the guide online or to request a free copy by mail, log onto visitsmithmountainlake.com/visitor-guide.