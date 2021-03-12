Virginian’s Sleep While Northam Signs 80 Bills Into Law

Do the vast majority of Virginian’s have an understanding of the requirements being enacted by these 80 bills? It seems unlikely.

Ralph Northam has signed 80 new pieces of legislation into law, including changes to children’s services, citizen surveillance, personal injury claims, “cultural competency requirements,” marriage rites, handgun permits, casino gambling, unmanned aircraft requirements, search warrants, cigarette taxes and “career fatigue and wellness in certain health care providers” and “civil immunity” measures in Virginia.

“These new measures will support working Virginians, boost civic engagement, and help us continue building a stronger, more inclusive Commonwealth,” said Northam.“

The new laws signed by Governor Northam include:

2021 SPECIAL SESSION I