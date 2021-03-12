Virginian’s Sleep While Northam Signs 80 Bills Into Law

Do the vast majority of Virginian’s have an understanding of the requirements being enacted by these 80 bills? It seems unlikely.
Ralph Northam has signed 80 new pieces of legislation into law, including changes to children’s services, citizen surveillance, personal injury claims, “cultural competency requirements,” marriage rites, handgun permits, casino gambling, unmanned aircraft requirements, search warrants, cigarette taxes and “career fatigue and wellness in certain health care providers” and “civil immunity” measures in Virginia.
“These new measures will support working Virginians, boost civic engagement, and help us continue building a stronger, more inclusive Commonwealth,” said Northam.“
The new laws signed by Governor Northam include:
2021 SPECIAL SESSION I
- HB 1737 Nurse practitioners; practice without a practice agreement.
- HB 1763 Tax credit; agricultural best management practices.
- HB 1790 Public schools; severe weather conditions and other emergency situations.
- HB 1798 Brunswick County school board; appointed school board salaries.
- HB 1808 Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, Commissioner of; reports to designated protection.
- HB 1812 Casino gaming; technical amendments.
- HB 1814 Garnishment of wages; protected portion of disposable earnings.
- HB 1816 Property Owners’ Association Act/Condominium Act; use of electronic means for meetings and voting.
- HB 1821 Experiencing or reporting overdoses; prohibits arrest and prosecution.
- HB 1824 Virginia Residential Property Disclosure Act; required disclosures for buyer to beware, mold.
- HB 1827 Education, Board of; geographic representation of members.
- HB 1830 Virginia Small Business Financing Authority; members to have small business lending experience.
- HB 1834 Electric generating facility closures; public disclosure, integrated resource plans.
- HB 1837 Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board; clarifies membership.
- HB 1845 Alcoholic beverage control; license fee reform.
- HB 1848 Virginia Human Rights Acts; adds discrimination on the basis of disability.
- HB 1849 Apprenticeship training programs; DOLI, DGS, et al., shall review availability of programs.
- HB 1851 Unmanned aircraft; exempts an owner from the requirement to register.
- HB 1873 Brain injury; clarifies definition.
- HB 1878 Juvenile intake and petition; appeal to a magistrate on a finding of no probable cause.
- HB 1882 Deeds of trust; amendment to loan document, statement of interest rate of a refinanced mortgage.
- HB 1885 Comprehensive review of computer science standards, etc., in public schools; DOE to perform, report.
- HB 1891 Annual safety and disaster awareness training; DHRM, et al., to develop an online training module.
- HB 1904 Teachers and other licensed school board employees; cultural competency.
- HB 1905 Economic education and financial literacy required in middle and high school grades; employment.
- HB 1913 Career fatigue and wellness in certain health care providers; programs to address, civil immunity.
- HB 1916 Research and development tax credits.
- HB 1918 Student driver safety; driver education program shall include dangers of speeding.
- HB 1931 Virginia Freedom of Information Act; public body authorized to conduct electronic meetings.
- HB 1943 Charitable Gaming Board; regulations, electronic pull tabs.
- HB 1944 Casino gaming; requirements for issuance of operator’s license, human trafficking training.
- HB 1967 Virginia Jobs Investment Program and Fund; minimum wage requirements.
- HB 1971 Virginia Fair Housing Law; reasonable accommodations, disability-related requests for parking.
- HB 1986 George Mason University; management agreement with the Commonwealth.
- HB 1998 Public schools; lock-down drills, annual requirement.
- HB 2006 Energy storage systems; definitions, tax exemption, revenue share for systems.
- HB 2008 Health insurance; authorization of drug prescribed for the treatment of a mental disorder.
- HB 2009 Chamberlin Hotel at Fort Monroe; reverts certain property to the Commonwealth.
- HB 2064 Recording an electronic document; electronic notarial certificate.
- HB 2071 Transportation funding; statewide prioritization process, resiliency.
- HB 2085 Emergency Services and Disaster Law; local and interjurisdictional emergency operations plans.
- HB 2091 Covington, City of; amending charter, consolidated school division, salaries.
- HB 2098 Southwestern Va. Mental Health Institute; Governor to lease a portion of property to Smyth County.
- HB 2117 Children’s Services Act; funds expended special education programs.
- HB 2119 Student driver education program; parent/student component exemption.
- HB 2128 Firearms; criminal history record information check delay increased to five days.
- HB 2179 Refunding bonds; alters the principal and interest requirements.
- HB 2181 Virginia Retirement System; technical amendments.
- HB 2185 Retail Sales and Use Tax; exemption for personal protective equipment.
- HB 2194 Communicating threats of death or bodily injury to a person with intent to intimidate; penalty.
- HB 2201 Solar and energy storage projects; siting agreements throughout the Commonwealth.
- HB 2307 Consumer Data Protection Act; personal data rights of consumer, etc.
- HB 2310 Concealed handgun permits; demonstration of competence.
- HB 2311 Objects of antiquity; unlawful to remove from battlefield, penalty.
- SB 1098 Unmanned aircraft; exempts an owner from the requirement to register.
- SB 1111 Elections; preservation of order at the polls, powers of officers of election.
- SB 1112 Research and development expenses; tax credit available against the bank franchise tax.
- SB 1113 Communicating threats of death or bodily injury to a person with intent to intimidate; penalty.
- SB 1134 Refunding bonds; alters the principal and interest requirements.
- SB 1142 Marriage; persons who may celebrate rites, authorizes current members of the General Assembly.
- SB 1154 Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, Commissioner of; reports to designated protection.
- SB 1161 Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board; clarifies membership.
- SB 1162 Tax credit; agricultural best management practices.
- SB 1169 Student driver safety; driver education program shall include dangers of speeding.
- SB 1175 Brunswick County school board; appointed school board salaries.
- SB 1194 Produce safety; removes the sunset date.
- SB 1196 Teachers and other licensed school board employees; cultural competency.
- SB 1201 Energy storage systems; definitions, tax exemption, revenue share for systems.
- SB 1204 George Mason University; management agreement with the Commonwealth.
- SB 1207 Solar and energy storage projects; siting agreements throughout the Commonwealth.
- SB 1241 Personal injury claim; disclosure of insurance policy limits.
- SB 1242 Personal appearance by two-way electronic video and audio communication; entry of plea.
- SB 1247 Electric generating facility closures; integrated resource plan.
- SB 1251 Virginia Retirement System; technical amendments.
- SB 1260 Transportation purposes; entry onto land for inspection.
- SB 1267 Covington, City of; amending charter, consolidated school division, salaries.
- SB 1269 Health insurance; authorization of drug prescribed for the treatment of a mental disorder.
- SB 1289 Health insurance; carrier business practices, provider contracts.
- SB 1313 Children’s Services Act; funds expended special education programs.
- SB 1326 Local cigarette taxes; regional cigarette tax boards.
- SB 1350 Transportation funding; statewide prioritization process, resiliency.
- SB 1392 Consumer Data Protection Act; personal data rights of consumer, etc.
- SB 1403 Retail Sales and Use Tax; exemption for personal protective equipment.
- SB 1429 Southwestern Va. Mental Health Institute; Governor to lease a portion of property to Smyth County.
- SB 1438 Combined transient occupancy and food and beverage tax; technical amendments.
- SB 1447 Buckingham County; fees for disposal of solid waste.
- SB 1464 Drug Control Act; adds certain chemicals to Schedule I of Act.
- SB 1475 Search warrants; date and time of issuance, exceptions.