Lawrence Companies Announces Restructuring of Leadership Team

Lawrence Companies, providers of moving, storage, construction equipment, and freight businesses has announced an organizational restructuring plan for its senior leadership to better align with the Company’s operations.

Jennifer Jones has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer; Sandee Cheynet has been appointed Chief Administrative Officer, and Warren Groseclose joins as Chief Operating Officer. Together, the team has over 60 years of combined experience and will continue to enhance the executive team reporting directly to Barry Holland, President.

Jones, who previously served as the Company’s Director of Finance, has been instrumental in driving performance among the operating divisions. In addition, she has forged collaborative partnerships with divisional leaders to ensure they have the resources to meet their needs for the future. Jones, a CPA, has previous senior management experience with several Fortune 500 Companies, including Norfolk Southern and Advance Auto.

Cheynet, the Company’s current Executive Vice President of Human Resources will continue her expanded role overseeing Human Resources, Safety and Security, Information Technology and Marketing. She will continue to focus on enterprise wide internal operations, strategic planning as well as organizational excellence efforts. Cheynet brings with her 25 years of previous leadership and consulting with Fortune 500 and 100 companies among various industries including government, higher education, and healthcare.

Groseclose previously served as the Chief Operating Officer for Hillcrest Transportation in Midlothian, Virginia. Prior to Hillcrest, he served as the Vice President of Operations and Sales for Atlantic Bulk Carrier Corporation for 13 years. A former Captain in the United States Army, Groseclose has 30 years of leadership experience in the transportation industry. He will assume oversight of all operating divisions with an initial focus on freight operations.

Barry Holland, President and an employee of Lawrence for 44 years, commented, “As we continue to grow and our business operations diversify, it’s important for us to focus on our mission of serving our customers and employees. The deep experience provided by this team will allow us to continue our long-term growth strategy for many years to come. We are extremely proud of our employee-owned company and excited to continue to be innovative leaders in our industries.”

Founded in 1932 and headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia, Lawrence Companies is a 100 percent employee-owned business with four primary divisions: Moving and Storage, Truckload and Flatbed Freight, CASE Equipment, and Truck Service Bodies. In addition to the Roanoke location, there are branches in Waynesboro, Fishersville, Lynchburg, Suffolk and Richmond, Virginia as well as Greensboro, North Carolina. For more information, please visit lawrencecompanies.com.