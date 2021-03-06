City Libraries, Parks and Recreation Collaborate to Bring Story Walk to Roanoke

Roanoke Public Libraries and Roanoke Parks and Recreation are excited to bring a traveling Story Walk to the citizens of Roanoke. A traveling Story Walk is a fun way for families to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. Pages from a children’s picture book are inserted in metal frames attached to posts, which are installed at regular intervals along an outdoor path. As a family walks down the path, they are directed to the next page in the story.

The first book of Roanoke’s traveling Story Walk will be the bilingual Roanoke Baby book. This book, published by the Roanoke Public Library Foundation and funded by the LifeRing Foundation, features many fun landmarks around the City of Roanoke for families to visit. The new bilingual Roanoke Baby book is part of the Star City Reads initiative, providing free books to Roanoke children and youth.

Every baby born at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital receives a copy of the bilingual Roanoke Baby book before leaving the hospital. Transforming the book into a traveling Story Walk allows all families to enjoy it. “The traveling Story Walk is an exciting way for families to enjoy our new bilingual Roanoke Baby book while keeping safe during the pandemic,” says Sheila Umberger, the Director of Roanoke Public Libraries.

In addition to library branches, Roanoke Parks and Recreation will bring the traveling Story Walk to City parks. Susan Herndon-Powell, Outdoor Recreation Supervisor for Roanoke Parks and Recreation, believes that “Story Walks not only encourage healthy lifestyles, but they also connect families with nature, and encourage families to visit our great local park system.”

The Libraries are also partnering with the Roanoke City Public Schools to bring these Story Walks to elementary schools around the City, to allow students and teachers to safely enjoy the experience as well.

Please see the schedule below for dates and locations near you.

Monday, March 8: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Main Library

Friday, March 12: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Raleigh Court Branch Library

Saturday, March 13: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Belmont Park

Friday, March 19: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. atthe Williamson Road Branch Library

Saturday, March 20: 12-1 p.m. at Kennedy Park

Friday, March 26: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. atthe Melrose Branch Library

Saturday, March 27: 12-1 p.m. at Preston Park

Tuesday, March 30: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. atthe Belmont Branch Library

For more information, contact the Roanoke Public Libraries at (540) 853-6412 or [email protected].