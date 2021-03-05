Engineering Students Give Life to Cassell Cutouts

When Syracuse University’s Kamilla Cardoso stepped up to the free throw line in the final 3 minutes 46 seconds of the Orange’s game against the Hokies in Cassell Coliseum last month, there was quite a bit of commotion from just behind the basket.

From the student section, Virginia Tech cheerleaders yelled through orange megaphones, maroon and orange skinny ballon characters waved all around, and eight rows of cardboard fan heads moved back and forth, like windshield wipers.

The 112 shifting cutout faces are a result of about five months of work by a group of seven Virginia Tech mechanical engineering students. They designed the cutouts to move using a motor, metal bars that link together, and two large batteries.

With limited spectators allowed at the university’s athletic events, including men’s and women’s basketball games, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the moving cutouts inject some new life into the student section. Basketball fans purchased the cardboard photos as donations to Virginia Tech Athletics.

“We wanted to imitate fans being there and moving around,” said Andrew Choi, a senior who is president of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers at Virginia Tech and leader of the project that the club took on in October. “The biggest thing for us was to support the school and support the teams to get a little bit more Hokie spirit inside.”