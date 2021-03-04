Roanoke County Names Fire & Rescue Chief From Existing Ranks

Roanoke County Administrator Dan O’Donnell has announced the appointment of Travis Griffith as Fire & Rescue Chief. Griffith will assume his new position March 8.

“We held a nationwide recruitment process and had many qualified applicants from several states,” said O’Donnell. “It reflects highly on the quality of our employees that the best choice was already here in our Fire & Rescue Department. We have an excellent department and Chief Griffith will be able to hit the ground running with his thorough knowledge of our people and operations.”

Board of Supervisors Chairman Jason Peters added, “Travis is a dedicated servant to his profession and to the citizens of Roanoke County. I know he will step seamlessly into this role and provide the leadership and vision to prepare the department for future growth.”

Griffith currently serves as Deputy Chief of Operations for Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

“I am humbled to have been chosen to stand beside the women and men of this great department as their Fire Chief,” said Griffith. “I am thankful to have received this opportunity and everything we do will continue to be based around providing superior service to those in need.”

Griffith began his service with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue in 2002 as a Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician for the department. He was promoted up through the ranks becoming a Lieutenant in 2005, Captain in 2008, Battalion Chief in 2012, and to his most recent position in 2015.

During his tenure Griffith has coordinated and implemented over $4.9 million in federal funding for the department for equipment and staffing. Griffith collaborated with the County’s other public safety agencies to develop a leadership academy to provide valuable training and professional growth for personnel. He has also led the department’s COVID response to ensure the safety of personnel, as well as equip all County employees with supplies to ensure a safe workplace.