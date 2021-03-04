Griffith Announces Start of 2021 Congressional Art Competition in the Ninth District

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement announcing the beginning of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition in the Ninth District:

“Each year, the U.S. House of Representatives sponsors the Congressional Art Competition for high school students. It’s a great opportunity to see the artistic talents of Southwest Virginia students, one of whom will have his or her work selected for display in the Capitol. Last year, Brandi Wade of Eastside High School in Coeburn won the competition with her work ‘Tree and Starry Night.’

“The theme for this year’s contest is ‘Backroads and Byways.’ I look forward to seeing how the young artists of the Ninth will use their talents in exploration of this theme.”

Interested students must submit a photograph of their original artwork to either the Christiansburg or Abingdon district office by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, April 21 for consideration. Each entry must be accompanied by a completed student information release form, which is available by contacting a Ninth District office or visiting www.morgangriffith.house.gov.

The winning artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol complex for one year. In addition, the second and third place selections will be on display in one of the Ninth District offices.

To read the complete listing of rules and guidelines or download the Student Release Form for the Congressional Art Competition, please visit www.morgangriffith.house.gov. Faculty or students with any additional questions about the competition may contact John Bebber or Tammie Bebout at (276) 525-1405 or by email at [email protected] or [email protected].