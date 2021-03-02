Blue Ridge Parkway Visitation Tops 14 million in 2020

Blue Ridge Parkway managers have announced that an estimated 14,099,485 recreation visitors enjoyed the park in 2020. Despite impacts from road closures and the coronavirus pandemic, Parkway trails, overlooks and open spaces provided safe ways for visitors to recreate responsibly, get outside and stay active. Visitation highlights from the Parkway in 2020 include:

2020 visitation represents an overall 6% decrease from 2019 Parkway recreation visits.

The Parkway took the top spot in National Park Service visitation as one of only three NPS sites that received more than 10 million recreational visits in 2020.

Visitation on the Parkway from September through December of 2020 saw a slight, 2% increase over the previous year.

“The 2020 visitation reminds us that the Parkway’s 1930s design approach, to maximize scenic views and recreational access, continues to be relevant today for those looking for respite and renewal,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Acting Superintendent Alexa Viets. “Our commitment to providing these experiences, while protecting the health of those who work and visit the parkway, continues as we plan for the 2021 visitor season.”

While the Parkway remains open, weather permitting, year-round, the traditional visitor season begins in the spring and continues through fall. Information to help plan your 2021 Parkway visit, including current road and facility status, is available at www.nps.gov/blri.

For an in-depth look at 2020 visitation statistics, please visit the National Park Service Social Science website. For national summaries and individual park figures, please visit the National Park Service Visitor Use Statistics website.