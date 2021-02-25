Tanglewood Mall Begins Construction On New Outparcels, Announces New Tenant Line-Up

Birmingham, AL-based Blackwater Resources, LLC has announced the tenant line-up for two new outparcel buildings to be constructed at Tanglewood, the nearly 800,000 SF mixed use center that sits at what is known as the gateway to Roanoke County and the Electric Road/Route 419 corridor.

The property, which is anchored by Kroger, AMC, Belk, TJ Maxx and Carilion Clinic, will welcome the following new businesses Panda Express, Jersey Mikes, Aspen Dental, Blaze Pizza and Chipotle in two new buildings that will be located along Electric Road in front of the new Carilion Children’s (former JC Penney) space. Blackwater will begin construction in March 2021, with tenants to begin opening at the start of 2022.

John Abernathy, President of Blackwater Resources, explains, “The addition of these buildings and the discussions with a long list of interested retailers and restaurants have been ongoing for some time; the improvements being made to the property including the announcement of the new Carilion Children’s Clinic were major drivers that allowed the project to move forward. We are excited to begin construction and offer new dining and service options to the area.” Additional announcements of more retailers and restaurants are expected in the coming months.

“The announcement of 5 new businesses at Tanglewood is exciting news for Roanoke County,” said Jill Loope, Roanoke County Director of Economic Development. “Tanglewood is the retail anchor for the 419 Town Center and serves as a primary economic driver for our community. We are looking forward to welcoming these new businesses and to revitalizing the 419 corridor over the next several years.”