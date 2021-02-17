Roanoke-based Software Developer / VT Grad Helps Crack “Zodiak Killer’s” Code

Sometimes, in one of the thousands of cipher solutions David Oranchak was studying, he would see whole words stand out from the garbled alphabetic noise and wonder: Is this the one?

Oranchak, a Roanoke-based software developer and a 1997 computer engineering graduate of Virginia Tech, had been working with Australian applied mathematician Sam Blake and Belgian warehouse operator and programmer Jarl Van Eycke to produce and examine the solutions since March 2020.

The hope was that in one of them, the trio would find the message sent by the self-described Zodiac, the man responsible for five murders committed in the San Francisco Bay Area from December 1968 to October 1969. Published by the San Francisco Chronicle on November 12, 1969, the cipher was the second of four the Zodiac had written for the police, the papers, and the public, and along with his identity, it had gone unsolved for more than half a century.

Oranchak, Blake, and Van Eycke had produced their cipher solutions in several steps broken up between them: Blake rearranged the second cipher’s 340 symbols in 650,000 ways, moving them around in unique patterns using a technique known as transposition in cryptography, the age-old practice of making and breaking codes. He sent the variations in batches to Oranchak, who fed them through a program Van Eycke had designed to decrypt the symbols into plain English text.