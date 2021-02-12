Experienced Business Leader Karen Tuttle Joins 5Points Creative

5Points Creative announces the addition of Strategic Development Consultant Karen Tuttle. She will be advising the full-service marketing and advertising agency on client communication, namely the challenges unique to high-level and senior executives.

Tuttle has a long relationship with the award-winning firm, which began when she served as Chief Administrative Officer for Jefferson Surgical Clinic and partnered with the agency for marketing and advertising services. Her diverse background in administration and finance inform her breadth of knowledge of the growing healthcare sector.

“Karen always understood marketing and the power of advertising when she was leading the Jefferson Surgical Clinic,” said Bruce C. Bryan, President of 5Points Creative. “We benefited greatly from her expertise, her overall business acumen, and the creative flair with which she approached JSC’s marketing and the various business challenges she faced. When we heard she was returning to Roanoke after some time in South Carolina, my team jumped at the chance to partner with her again. She brings a passion for good work and a diverse set of experiences to our team and to the clients with whom she will engage.”

Tuttle is a graduate of Roanoke College. Her leadership and team-building talents have benefitted hospitals, long-term care facilities, medical practices, and health systems. She served as President of the Virginia Healthcare Financial Management Association and spent many years cultivating relationships throughout the Commonwealth.

“For years, I have been aligned with the 5Points Creative team,” said Tuttle. “When presented the opportunity to work closely with the agency again, it seemed like the perfect fit. I’ve appreciated and benefited from their creative and proactive approach through the years. I look forward to contributing to the work and supporting our clients. This is a great opportunity to build upon the experiences I have gained throughout my career.”

