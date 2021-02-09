Roanoke City Launches Crystal Spring EBranch

The City of Roanoke held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Crystal Spring EBranch. Located at 229 Crystal Spring Ave., the EBranch is Roanoke’s first 24-hour, 7-day-a-week library.

This new library service point is the culmination of years of planning. More than 15 years ago, Roanoke Public Libraries asked neighborhoods in the City to identify areas in need of additional library services, and South Roanoke was one of those areas. Because of this, the Libraries’ capital improvement plan, which resulted in renovations of library facilities across the City, has included a library service point for South Roanoke from the beginning.