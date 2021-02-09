Goodwill Welcomes Michelle Darby as Vice President of Marketing & Development

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys appointed Michelle Darby as Vice President of Marketing & Development in January. Darby is a member of the Executive Team and leads both the Marketing and Development departments.

Darby brings a wealth of business expertise and nonprofit experience in the areas of marketing and development. She is a proven leader in developing effective marketing and communication strategies through building mutually beneficial relationships in a demanding, productivity-driven environment.

Darby was most recently at the United Way of the Roanoke Valley as the Vice President of Resource Development. She previously held positions at the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and Anthem BlueCross BlueShield.

Darby will focus on strengthening the Goodwill brand and attracting new, as well as expand existing, relationships with Goodwill supporters, donors, job seekers, and employers. As our communities and the economy recover from the impact of COVID-19, she will help further Goodwill’s impact on communities throughout the Goodwill Industries of the Valleys service area.