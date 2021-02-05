Record $1 Million Gift to VA 4-H Invests In Next Generation of Leaders

Virginia 4-H has received $1 million from Dominion Energy — the largest cash gift in the history of the commonwealth’s largest youth organization — that will help Virginia 4-H continue to offer transformative educational experiences for years to come.

Dominion Energy’s investment in Virginia’s youth is an extraordinary commitment to ensure educational opportunities for children across the commonwealth and helps 4-H educational centers cope with a financial crisis created by COVID-19.

“We feel that supporting Virginia 4-H is an important way that we can give back to our home state of Virginia,” said Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. “4-H holds a special place for youth across the state, and we are incredibly excited about this partnership. We are honored to be able to play a part in shaping our shared future.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an extraordinarily difficult time for everyone, and that reality is also true for 4-H educational centers. Providing in-person 4-H educational experiences to serve youth was not possible in 2020, which has had both short- and long-term negative financial impacts on the six educational centers located throughout the commonwealth.

As the cornerstone of the 4-H experience, the educational centers serve more than 13,000 campers each summer. Nearly 18,000 youth take part in 4-H’s overnight programming, and for many, this starts them down the path of learning by doing. More than 250,000 youth take part in Virginia 4-H’s powerful youth programs in the areas of STEM, agriculture, healthy living, and civic engagement. Virginia 4-H is the largest youth organization in the state and has more than 1 million alumni over the course of the organization’s history.

“4-H was founded on the belief that when kids are empowered to pursue their passions and chart their courses, their skills grow and take shape, helping them become true leaders in their lives, careers, and communities,” said John Dooley, the CEO of the Virginia Tech Foundation, who is a member of the 4-H Blue Ribbon Fundraising Committee and started his career as a 4-H educational center director. “I experienced that first-hand. 4-H shaped me as a youth and started me down my career path. We are sincerely thankful for Dominion Energy and its charitable foundation’s generosity and dedication to improving our commonwealth. The best gift we can give our kids is to provide skills that last a lifetime.”