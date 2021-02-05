Good Samaritan To Host Living with Loss Virtual Support Group

Good Samaritan Hospice is conducting a virtual “Living with Loss” support group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one and who are seeking both support and education about grief and loss. Eight weekly sessions – held virtually, led by Good Sam’s bereavement coordinators – combine information, discussion and activities that encourage whatever level of participation persons may need or choose.

The group begins on Thursday, March 11, 2021 and meets from 5:30-6:30 p.m. This schedule will continue for eight consecutive Thursdays, concluding April 29, 2021.

The virtual support group is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required by contacting Good Sam’s bereavement coordinators listed below:

Amanda Stowers – [email protected] (540.776.0198) ROANOKE

Justin Callahan – [email protected] (540.381.3171) NRV