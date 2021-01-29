Roanoke Regional Chamber Legislative Update

By clicking on a bill number contained within our bill tracker, you will be taken directly to the web page where you will find all information on the legislation, including where it resides in the legislative process. Chamber action–where applicable–is indicated in italics under the bill title in the tracker.
We continue to keep an eye on legislation that works its way through the process, even for bills that may not be on this list. Please contact Terry if you wish to advocate for bills listed in our tracker or if you have any questions.