VA Tech Launches Center for Advanced Innovation in Agriculture

The agricultural landscape is changing. Increased food production is needed to support the world population. Innovative efficiencies are needed throughout agriculture. Climate change scenarios suggest significant modifications in agriculture.

In order to address these issues and use informed scientific discovery and technology-driven innovation to develop solutions, the Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences has created the Center for Advanced Innovation in Agriculture. The center’s work will operate in the intersection of technology, data analytics, and decisions to address challenges and security in the natural world and in human society in the domains of plants, animals, and food systems.

This center is a direct result of listening to agriculture stakeholders express their needs during the 2018 Virginia Agriculture and Natural Resources Summit held in Richmond, Virginia.

An open house for all faculty, including faculty from other colleges at Virginia Tech, and industry partners interested in learning more about the center is being held on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. Register for the virtual event at this link.

Scores of faculty members from across the college with experience ranging from precision agriculture and cyberbiosecurity to genomic design and machine learning will be part of the new center. In pursuit of the center’s vision and mission, active CAIA participants from around the university may request center affiliate faculty status.

“The Center for Advanced Innovation in Agriculture positions the college and Virginia Tech to make global impacts on the discovery and application of emerging agricultural technologies,” said Alan Grant, the college’s dean. “The establishment of the center comes at an exciting time for agriculture and at a time when the college can leverage its existing platforms to navigate toward a bold future.”