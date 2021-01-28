Study Shows Virginia Has 2nd Most Coronavirus Restrictions in The U.S.

With the U.S. starting to open up more but a full reopening only possible once we achieve widespread vaccination, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released updated rankings for the States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions.
To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics. Their data set ranges from whether restaurants are open to whether the state has required face masks in public and workplace temperature screenings. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A.
Coronavirus Restrictions in Virginia (1=Fewest, 25=Avg.):
- 29th – Workplace Temperature Screening
- 18th – State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants
- 26th – Large Gatherings Restrictions
- 48th – Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order
- 22nd – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses
- 36th – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars
Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on January 25, 2021.
