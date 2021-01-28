Study Shows Virginia Has 2nd Most Coronavirus Restrictions in The U.S.

With the U.S. starting to open up more but a full reopening only possible once we achieve widespread vaccination, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released updated rankings for the States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions.

To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics. Their data set ranges from whether restaurants are open to whether the state has required face masks in public and workplace temperature screenings. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A.

Coronavirus Restrictions in Virginia (1=Fewest , 25=Avg.):

29 th – Workplace Temperature Screening

– Workplace Temperature Screening 18 th – State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants

– State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants 26 th – Large Gatherings Restrictions

– Large Gatherings Restrictions 48 th – Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order

– Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order 22 nd – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses

– Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses 36th – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on January 25, 2021.

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-coronavirus-restrictions/73818