Roanoke Times Building Goes On The Chopping Block

The Roanoke Times will no longer have a home in the iconic downtown building it’s lived in for more than a century.
Management announced Wednesday that their offices at 201 Campbell Ave SW have been put up for sale. In recent months, Warren Buffett’s BH Media, which sold The Roanoke Times to Iowa-based Lee Enterprises last year, has been selling the properties it retained in the deal, including the office of The Daily Progress in Charlottesville.
Wednesday’s news comes just three months after Lee Enterprises ended the lease on the newspaper’s bureau office in Christiansburg.
While management said that “no sale of the downtown building is imminent,” the newsroom was informed that as soon as the property does sell they will relocate to a smaller space.
The Timesland Guild that represents employees of the newspaper released the following statement:
“We are saddened but unsurprised to learn that The Roanoke Times will no longer have a home in the iconic downtown building it’s lived in for more than a century.
We remain disappointed that the corporate powers above continue to disinvest in local journalism. But one thing hasn’t changed amid all these disruptions: We’re still here covering the news.
The journalists of the Timesland News Guild are committed to serving the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and parts beyond. That will remain true no matter the circumstances and no matter where we end up.”