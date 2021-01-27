In Memoriam: John Lewis, Public Servant and Son of Apple Ridge Farm Founder Peter Lewis

The community and the family that surrounds Roanoke non-profit Apple Ridge Farm is saddened and is mourning the loss of one of our finest members. Apple Ridge shared the following statement:

“John Lewis grew up as an Apple Ridge kid in the truest sense. As an administrator, he brought vision and passion every day he worked to advance the Apple Ridge Farm mission. Most importantly, he cared deeply about the futures he held in his hands. His work benefitted so many children in our region. He was a dedicated servant to his community and a faithful friend to many. From his work in youth development to community gardening and outdoor adventure, John touched every corner of our mission with passion and vision. He will forever be loved and missed yet never forgotten by Apple Ridge. Our thoughts and prayers are with our founder, Peter and the entire Lewis family.”