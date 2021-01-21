Roanoke County Backpack Run is Back

The Backpack Run, presented by the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation, is back. This year’s Backpack Run offers the best of both worlds – in-person and virtual races for the 5K and 10K distances. The in-person races will take place on March 20 at Green Hill Park, starting at 9 a.m. The 5K and 10K races will begin at the same time. Runners participating in an in-person race will be randomly assigned a corral to stagger start times.

Also new this year is a virtual half marathon featuring a custom finisher’s medal and an all-new Backpack Challenge – participate in all three race events (5K, 10K, and half marathon) to earn all three individual finisher medals and a fourth exclusive custom Backpack Challenge medal. Challenge runners participate in all three events virtually or have the option to substitute one virtual event for an in-person race (5K or 10K).

Registration fees for the 5K (virtual & in-person) run $25-$40. Fees for the 10K (virtual & in-person) are $40-$60. Registration for the half marathon (virtual only) is $65-$80. The Backpack Challenge (5K, 10K, & half) is $140-$160. Prices vary depending on age (student or adult) and team participation.

Register for the in-person 5K, 10K or Backpack Challenge by March 1 to guarantee an event t-shirt on March 20. Finisher medals and event t-shirts for virtual events will be available for pickup or shipping in late April. Register at www.supportroanokecountyed.org.

Proceed go to support the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation, a 501©3 non-profit organization that, since 1991, has provided more than $1.5 million in support including grants for teachers and scholarships for students in Roanoke County.