Roanoke County Backpack Run is Back

The Backpack Run, presented by the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation, is back.  This year’s Backpack Run offers the best of both worlds – in-person and virtual races for the 5K and 10K distances.  The in-person races will take place on March 20 at Green Hill Park, starting at 9 a.m.   The 5K and 10K races will begin at the same time.  Runners participating in an in-person race will be randomly assigned a corral to stagger start times.

Also new this year is a virtual half marathon featuring a custom finisher’s medal and an all-new Backpack Challenge – participate in all three race events (5K, 10K, and half marathon) to earn all three individual finisher medals and a fourth exclusive custom Backpack Challenge medal.  Challenge runners participate in all three events virtually or have the option to substitute one virtual event for an in-person race (5K or 10K).

Registration fees for the 5K (virtual & in-person) run $25-$40.  Fees for the 10K (virtual & in-person) are $40-$60.  Registration for the half marathon (virtual only) is $65-$80.  The Backpack Challenge (5K, 10K, & half) is $140-$160.  Prices vary depending on age (student or adult) and team participation.

Register for the in-person 5K, 10K or Backpack Challenge by March 1 to guarantee an event t-shirt on March 20.  Finisher medals and event t-shirts for virtual events will be available for pickup or shipping in late April.  Register at www.supportroanokecountyed.org.

Proceed go to support the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation, a 501©3 non-profit organization that, since 1991, has provided more than $1.5 million in support including grants for teachers and scholarships for students in Roanoke County.

 