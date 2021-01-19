Goodwill Recruiting Now for GoodCare Healthcare Training Program

Goodwill is currently recruiting individuals throughout the organization’s 35 county, 14 city service area for the GoodCare Program.

Individuals are encouraged to complete the online interest form if they are interested in the program. Also, individuals can attend a virtual information session being held every Wednesday at 11 am.

GoodCare is a healthcare training program operated by Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. Through a partnership with Community Colleges and Adult Education or Literacy programs, students will benefit from supportive services, life skills training, education, and assistance to obtain employment in the healthcare industry. GoodCare serves individuals who are TANF recipients, as well as other low-income individuals. Seats are limited and eligibility applies.*

“Goodwill’s GoodCare healthcare training program helps individuals with disadvantages attain an in-demand healthcare credential and employment in a growing field. Individuals are placed onto a career pathway with steps to take to earn a higher income as they gain skills,” states Jennifer Hodges, GoodCare Senior Program Manager for Goodwill. “GoodCare helps students build confidence so that they can continue on their career ladder and provide for their family’s needs, increasing family security and stability. Students receive the supports and services they need to be successful in the program, changing their lives and families as they progress in their professional careers.”

GoodCare Program Career Pathways include:

Health Information: Microsoft Office Specialist, Medical Administrative Assistant, Health Records Coding, Medical Administrative Management

Nursing: Personal Care/Home Health Aide, Certified Nurse Assistant, Registered Medication Aide, Licensed Practical Nurse, Registered Nurse

Healthcare Support: Phlebotomy, Pharmacy Technician, Ophthalmic Assistant, Clinical Medical Assistant, Clinical Medical Administrative Assistant

Funding for the healthcare training program is provided by a Health Professions Opportunity Grant from the United States Department of Health and Human Services. Learn more about HPOG on their Facebook or Twitter pages.

*HPOG is a study funded by the federal government which is being conducted to determine how these training opportunities help people improve their skills and find better jobs. During the study, all new eligible applicants will be selected by lottery to participate in these training opportunities. Not all eligible applicants will be selected to participate in these opportunities.