RAM House Is Getting A New Building

Roanoke Area Ministries, RAM House, is celebrating their 50th year of service with a new building. A generous funder who will be later named will be assisting RAM House in obtaining a new building. The new building will allow for expansion of the programming that RAM House already provides in order to better assist their clients and the needs of the Roanoke Valley.

Following the 2020 pro bono academic study done in partnership with George Mason University and a local anthropologist (Dr. Christopher C. Dyer) and his team (Hollins Students Sharon Christner, Hunter Bohon, and Kaitlyn Okin), RAM House recognized the need to change programming in order to provide more answers to chronic homelessness in the Blue Ridge Region. This led RAM House to embark on a journey to find a new home for the ministry.

Roanoke Area Ministries (RAM) is an interfaith non-profit that advocates for those facing or are threatened by homelessness and hunger. Founded in 1971, it’s doors are open for those needing care coordination, day shelter services, meals, and emergency financial assistance. With this new building, RAM House will be able to improve programming by being handicapped accessible, adding showers for guests and providing office spaces needed for partnering mental health care and substance abuse recovery to ensure our clients get holistic care.

There are more possible improvements to the programs that are to come with the new building and RAM is currently looking at a building that is believed to be a good fit. However, the announcement of the building and expanded program offerings will be made public at a later time as the feasibility of the location is continuing to be examined.

For 34 years, the Catholic Diocese has been instrumental to Roanoke Area Ministries’ mission by providing the 824 Campbell Ave building as their home. RAM appreciates all that the Catholic Church has done to serve RAM over the decades, and they will continue to be essential partners with RAM House as they serve Roanoke. As an interfaith organization, RAM House has been supported by many houses of faith, businesses, and local organizations and will continue in these partnerships.