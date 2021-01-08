Local Author Releases Book Offers Message of Hope and Grace

Divine Trust , a new book by local author Andrew T. McDonald, invites readers on a lyrical journey from worldly success (paired with the dark grips of addiction) to the divine discovery of the Gift Of Desperation. This gift brings surrender, hope, freedom, prosperity, and peace to a dying man who experiences true recovery, grace, redemption, and love.

Overdose rates are at an all-time high. The opioid crisis continues to spiral out of control. One in every ten Americans over the age of 12 is addicted, totaling 24 million people afflicted in the US alone.

That’s the distressful news. But there is encouraging news, as well.

This book serves as a powerful beacon of hope for any person who has struggled with a life-controlling issue or who has loved someone in bondage. It tells the true story of a lost man desperate for an escape from his circumstances who finds freedom in an unlikely place: surrender and submission.

Fans of Brene Brown and Glennon Doyle will delight in the raw, real, vulnerability and transparency of the story. Fans of tales of triumph and salvation will be equally pleased.

Andrew T. McDonald was born in Norfolk and raised in Roanoke. He attended undergraduate school at Mary Washington in Fredericksburg and law school at Seton Hall in Newark, NJ. He practiced as a trial attorney on the Jersey Shore. He then spent a few years in Louisiana and Texas. The setting for the story takes place across these geographical regions. He currently resides in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he serves as the Director of the Recovery Ministry for the Raleigh Dream Center.

To learn more about the book and related ministry, visit www.divinetrust.lov

Divine Trust by Andrew T. McDonald is published by Austin Macauley Publishers and is available on Austinmacauley.com, Barnes & Noble,? ?Amazon,? and all fine booksellers.