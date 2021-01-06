Official Websites, Local Media Best Sources for COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Virginia is now in Phase 1a of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution with medical and EMS personnel receiving the vaccine, as well as some residents and staff in assisted living and nursing home settings.
At this time, there is no established timeline for the next phase of vaccinations. However, at the appropriate time, the Virginia Department of Health and the City of Roanoke will utilize mass media communications to alert people who are eligible in Phase 1b and Phase 1c, and for the general public.
To better inform citizens about the vaccine process and address questions, the City has published a special website, “Vaccinate Roanoke,” with extensive information from the Virginia Department of Health.
In addition, the City encourages citizens follow local news and media outlets for up-to-date vaccine information over the next few months. Citizens may also learn more about the vaccine by checking out the VDH website.