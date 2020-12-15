Hokie-owned Business Directory Provides Platform to Connect and Support

One of the positive aspects of the global pandemic is that communities around the world have have forged together to support locally owned businesses in order to lend a helping hand and boost their local economy.

Tangentially, Hokies are looking to grow their professional network, make vital business connections, and support fellow members of the Hokie nation in the spirit of Ut Prosim in the ever-changing state of the economy.

In response, Virginia Tech has launched a new Hokie-owned business directory to help connect Virginia Tech faculty and alumni who are entrepreneurs and business owners.

“Hokies supporting Hokies — this is a defining characteristic of our global community,” said Brandy Salmon, associate vice president for innovation and partnerships at Virginia Tech. “With the launch of Aluminate, a platform for engaging our alumni around topics of work and careers, we are helping them tap into the best and most vibrant network in the world. This business directory is one small way that we’re doing that.”

This publicly accessible, online business directory is a university-wide initiative piloted by LAUNCH: the Center for New Ventures at Virginia Tech at Virginia Tech that can be sorted by industry type and region. The platform is an opt-in directory, and all submissions will be verified and vetted by the LINK + LICENSE + LAUNCH team.

“We are experiencing intensified enthusiasm for converting Virginia Tech research into new ventures while simultaneously receiving elevated interest from our alumni community to connect in new ways,” said Mark Mondry, associate director of LAUNCH. “This new directory will raise the visibility of our enterprising faculty and alumni and provide new opportunities for entrepreneurial-minded Hokies to find each other and thrive – activities fundamental to our mission at LAUNCH.”

Here’s how Hokies can get involved:

Support a Hokie-Owned Business: Share the directory and search for a Hokie-owned business

Submit a Hokie-Owned Business: Use this form to get started or share this information with a Hokie-owned business-owner

The directory is populated only by submissions and is provided for informational purposes only. Submissions will be reviewed for completeness and updated on a weekly basis.

For a correction or to remove a business listing, please email [email protected].

About LINK + LICENSE + LAUNCH

The Virginia Tech team offers a full continuum of services and enables platforms and projects large and small to support the Virginia Tech alumni community and fosters industry partnerships to ensure discoveries made at the university deliver economic and human impact.

Comprising three complementary centers, the team helps companies increase talent and research capabilities, commercialize ideas and discoveries, and create cycles of growth and opportunity to serve the Virginia Tech community, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and beyond.

– Gwen Harrigton